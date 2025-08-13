Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Key Updates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
16:30 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the board had conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will be releasing the provisional answer key in due course. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, 19,838 vacancies are to be filled in the organisation. As per the schedule, the board had conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

Candidates who qualify will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It must be noted that candidates are shortlisted five times the number of vacancies based on merit for the physical efficiency test.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to check the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check your result displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference
Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
16:30 PM
Bihar police constable Answer Key
Similar stories
Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

NEET UG

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

NEET UG

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notice OUT for 4543 Vacancies- Eligibility and Other De. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Releasing Today- Detailed . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality