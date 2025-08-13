CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Key Updates Inside

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in. As per the schedule, the board had conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) will be releasing the provisional answer key in due course. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the examination will be able to download the provisional key from the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, 19,838 vacancies are to be filled in the organisation. As per the schedule, the board had conducted the Bihar Police Constable written exam on July 16, 20, 23, 27, 30 and August 3.

Candidates who qualify will be shortlisted for Physical Efficiency Test (PET). It must be noted that candidates are shortlisted five times the number of vacancies based on merit for the physical efficiency test.

CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website at csbc.bihar.gov.in On the home page, click on the link to check the CSBC Bihar Police Constable Results 2025 Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check your result displayed on the screen Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference