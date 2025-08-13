TSCHE Extends TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 counselling 2025. Candidates will now be able to register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025 at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.
TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Revised Schedule
Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail: August 25, 2025
Exercising Web options- Phase I: August 26 - 27, 2025
Edit of web options-Phase -I: August 28, 2025
List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I): September 1, 2025
Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 - 6, 2025
TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Direct Link
TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Steps to Register
- Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
- On the home page, click on the link to register for TS PGECET Round 1 Counselling 2025
- Login by entering the necessary details
- Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee
- Review and submit the application form
- Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference