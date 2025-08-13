TSCHE Extends TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

Summary Candidates can now register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025 Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 counselling 2025. Candidates will now be able to register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025 at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Revised Schedule

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail: August 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Exercising Web options- Phase I: August 26 - 27, 2025

Edit of web options-Phase -I: August 28, 2025

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I): September 1, 2025

Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 - 6, 2025

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Direct Link

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in On the home page, click on the link to register for TS PGECET Round 1 Counselling 2025 Login by entering the necessary details Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee Review and submit the application form Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference