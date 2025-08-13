TSCHE

TSCHE Extends TS PGECET Counselling 2025 Round 1 Registration Deadline- Check Revised Schedule Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
18:38 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates can now register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025
Candidates will need to submit their applications on the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in

The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) extended the registration deadline for the TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 counselling 2025. Candidates will now be able to register for the counselling process for admission to of M.E, M.Tech., M.Pharm., M. Arch., and Pharm. D courses till August 18, 2025 at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in.

TS PGECET 2025 Round 1 Counselling: Revised Schedule

Display of verified list of eligible registered candidates & call for corrections if any through e-mail: August 25, 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Exercising Web options- Phase I: August 26 - 27, 2025

Edit of web options-Phase -I: August 28, 2025

List of Provisionally selected candidates will be prepared College wise and will be placed in the website (Phase-I): September 1, 2025

Reporting at concerned colleges for Verification of Original Certificates: September 2 - 6, 2025

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Direct Link

TS PGECET Counselling 2025: Steps to Register

  1. Visit the official website at pgecetadm.tgche.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to register for TS PGECET Round 1 Counselling 2025
  3. Login by entering the necessary details
  4. Fill in the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fee
  5. Review and submit the application form
  6. Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference
Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
18:39 PM
TSCHE TS PGECET 2025
Similar stories
Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Ke. . .

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Bihar police

CSBC to Issue Bihar Police Constable Answer Key 2025 Shortly at csbc.bihar.gov.in- Ke. . .

Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Ch. . .

Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

NEET UG

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notice OUT for 4543 Vacancies- Eligibility and Other De. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality