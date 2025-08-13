BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates Inside

Summary Interested candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1 on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in As per the schedule, candidates who could not register or complete the application cum choice filling process earlier can submit their registrations before August 18

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced the revised schedule for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1. Candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1. Interested candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1 on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, Candidates who could not register or complete the application cum choice filling process earlier can submit their registrations before August 18. All the choices filled between July 30 and August 8 have been declared null and void. The facility for editing the application for Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 will be available after the deadline for registration and submission of applications.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Date for Fresh online Registration & submission of Application-cum-Choice filling of Application form- August 13

Deadline for online Registration & submission of Application Form through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI- August 18

Last date of Choice Filling and Locking- August 19

Publication of Rank Card- August 20

Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication- August 24

Downloading of Allotment order (Round-1)- August 26 to 28

Documents Verification and Admission- August 26 to 28

Candidates who have completed their registration and submission of application within the stipulated period must undertake fresh choice filling as per above revised schedule.