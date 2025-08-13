Bihar government

BCECEB Revises Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule For Round 1- Check Fresh Dates Inside

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
15:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Interested candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1 on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in
As per the schedule, candidates who could not register or complete the application cum choice filling process earlier can submit their registrations before August 18

The Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) announced the revised schedule for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1. Candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1. Interested candidates can register for Bihar NEET counselling 2025 round 1 on the official website- bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

As per the schedule, Candidates who could not register or complete the application cum choice filling process earlier can submit their registrations before August 18. All the choices filled between July 30 and August 8 have been declared null and void. The facility for editing the application for Bihar NEET UG counselling 2025 will be available after the deadline for registration and submission of applications.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: Revised Schedule

ADVERTISEMENT

Revised Date for Fresh online Registration & submission of Application-cum-Choice filling of Application form- August 13

Deadline for online Registration & submission of Application Form through Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/UPI- August 18

Last date of Choice Filling and Locking- August 19

Publication of Rank Card- August 20

Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result publication- August 24

Downloading of Allotment order (Round-1)- August 26 to 28

Documents Verification and Admission- August 26 to 28

Candidates who have completed their registration and submission of application within the stipulated period must undertake fresh choice filling as per above revised schedule.

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
15:45 PM
Bihar government NEET UG NEET UG 2025 NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

NEET UG

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notice OUT for 4543 Vacancies- Eligibility and Other De. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Releasing Today- Detailed . . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

NEET UG

Karnataka NEET UG 2025 Counselling Schedule for Round 1 Revised- Know Details Here

Uttar Pradesh police

UP Police SI 2025 Recruitment Notice OUT for 4543 Vacancies- Eligibility and Other De. . .

Maharashtra government

Maharashtra NEET UG Seat Allotment Result 2025 for Round 1 Releasing Today- Detailed . . .

Railway exams

South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025 Application for 904 Posts Closes To. . .

IIM

Step Into Strategic Leadership: IIM Kozhikode Opens Admissions for the 18th Batch of . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality