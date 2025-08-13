Bank of Maharashtra

Bank of Maharashtra Invites Application For Officers Post at bankofmaharashtra.in- Check Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 13 Aug 2025
15:59 PM

File Image

Summary
Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in
The age limit of the candidate should be between 22 to 35 years

The Bank of Maharashtra notified applications for Officers posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Bank of Maharashtra at bankofmaharashtra.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 500 posts in the organisation. As per the official schedule, the registration process begins on August 13 and will end on August 30, 2025. To be eligible, candidates who want to apply for the post should have Bachelor’s degree / Integrated Dual Degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks in the aggregate of all semesters / years (55% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD) from a University / Institute recognized by Government of India or its Regulatory Bodies OR Chartered Accountant.

The age limit of the candidate should be between 22 to 35 years.

The minimum cut off marks for online examination, interview and final selection shall be 50% for UR / EWS and 45% for SC / ST / OBC / PwBD respectively.

Bank of Maharashtra Officer Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

The application fee is Rs 1180/- for UR/EWS/OBC category and Rs 118/- for SC/ST/PwBD category

Last updated on 13 Aug 2025
16:00 PM
Bank of Maharashtra Bank exams Recruitment exam
