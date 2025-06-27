TNEA 2025

TNEA Rank List 2025 Declared - Check Category Wise Ranking and Counselling Dates

Summary
The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 rank list for Round 1 on its website — tneaonline.org.
Candidates can now log in using their registered email ID and password to download their individual TNEA 2025 rank cards.

The Directorate of Technical Education (DoTE), Tamil Nadu, has officially released the Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA) 2025 rank list for Round 1 on its website — tneaonline.org. Candidates can now log in using their registered email ID and password to download their individual TNEA 2025 rank cards.

The TNEA 2025 rank list has been prepared based on candidates’ performance in Mathematics, Physics, and Chemistry in Class 12, with Mathematics marks scaled to 100 and Physics and Chemistry combined to 100 marks. This year, a remarkable 2,39,299 candidates have been allotted ranks in the general merit list. Notably, candidates securing a perfect score of 200 have been assigned ranks from 1 to 141.

The published rank list details each candidate’s application number, name, date of birth, aggregate marks out of 200, category, and category-wise rank. For those who have discrepancies in their ranks, grievance redressal will be conducted in person from June 28 to July 2 at the TNEA office or nearby TNEA Facilitation Centres (TFCs).

Alongside the rank list, authorities have also announced the TNEA counselling 2025 schedule, which is set to run from July 14 to August 19. Through this process, candidates will secure admissions to BTech programmes under Anna University for the academic year 2025-26 across premier campuses like College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG), Madras Institute of Technology (MIT), Alagappa College of Technology (ACT), School of Architecture and Planning (SAP), and regional centres in Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, and Tirunelveli.

Candidates eager to check their ranks can visit tneaonline.org, click on the ‘Rank Details’ link, and access the category-wise rank list PDFs available on the portal. The admissions will be strictly based on merit, seat availability, and reservation norms, ensuring a fair and transparent process for engineering aspirants across the state.

Find direct category-wise rank lists link here.

