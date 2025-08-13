NEET PG 2025 Result - Check Release Date, Steps and Internship Details

Summary NEET PG 2025 conducted on August 3, 2025, witnessed over 2,42,000 aspiring doctors competing for coveted seats in MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across India. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards through the official NBEMS website.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will declare the NEET PG 2025 results by September 3, 2025. The exam, conducted on August 3, 2025, witnessed over 2,42,000 aspiring doctors competing for coveted seats in MD, MS, and PG Diploma programmes across India.

NBEMS also confirmed the internship completion deadline for eligibility. Candidates had to complete their one-year compulsory rotatory internship by July 31, 2025, to qualify for admissions. This ensures that all students have fulfilled practical training requirements before starting postgraduate medical studies.

How to Check NEET PG 2025 Results

Once released, candidates can download their scorecards through the official NBEMS website;

Visit the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the “NEET PG 2025 Result” link.

Enter the required details.

Submit the information to view results.

Download and print the scorecard for future use.

For assistance, NBEMS operates a helpdesk at 7996165333, available from 9.30 AM to 6 PM (except Sundays and gazetted holidays).