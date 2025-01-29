RPSC

RPSC RAS Prelims Hall Ticket 2024: Steps to Download Steps and Exam Details

Posted on 29 Jan 2025
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is set to release the RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024 tomorrow, January 30, 2025. Aspirants appearing for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2024 can access their hall tickets via the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

How to Download RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024

  1. Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  2. Click on the ‘RPSC RAS Prelims Admit Card 2024’ link on the homepage.
  3. Enter the required login credentials on the new page.
  4. Submit the details to view the admit card.
  5. Verify the information and download the hall ticket.
  6. Print a hard copy for future reference.
RPSC RAS 2024 Exam Day Guidelines

  • Candidates must report to the exam centre well in advance, as entry will be permitted up to 60 minutes before the commencement of the test. A mandatory security check will be conducted before entry into the examination hall.
  • Candidates must carry a colour printout of their original Aadhaar card along with the admit card. If the Aadhaar card photograph is unclear or outdated, candidates can alternatively present other government-issued identification such as a passport, voter ID, or driver's license with a clear and recent photograph.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2024 Key Details

The RPSC RAS Preliminary Examination 2024 is scheduled for February 2, 2025. The exam will comprise a single objective type paper carrying a total of 200 marks. This preliminary test serves as a screening round, and its standard will be equivalent to a Bachelor's Degree level. The exam duration is set for three hours.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 733 vacancies. The application process commenced on September 19, 2024, and concluded on October 18, 2024.

