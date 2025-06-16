RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Exam Schedule and Updates

Summary The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on its website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the Prelims stage can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming Mains exam.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on its website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the Prelims stage can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming Mains exam.

The RAS Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled for June 17 and June 18, 2025, with two shifts each day — from 9 AM to noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Over 21,000 candidates are expected to appear at examination centres across Jaipur and Ajmer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,096 government positions across Rajasthan through a three-tier selection process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

Steps to Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025

Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on the admit card download link.

Enter your login credentials.

Submit to download your admit card.

Take a printout for exam day.

Candidates can also access their hall tickets via the SSO Rajasthan portal under the ‘Recruitment Portal’ tab. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must immediately contact the commission for rectification.