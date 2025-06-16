Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 Out at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in - Exam Schedule and Updates

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Jun 2025
13:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on its website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
Candidates who cleared the Prelims stage can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming Mains exam.

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has officially released the RAS Mains Admit Card 2025 on its website, rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates who cleared the Prelims stage can now download their hall tickets for the upcoming Mains exam.

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility &amp; Schedule
UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility &amp; Schedule

The RAS Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled for June 17 and June 18, 2025, with two shifts each day — from 9 AM to noon and 2.30 PM to 5.30 PM. Over 21,000 candidates are expected to appear at examination centres across Jaipur and Ajmer.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,096 government positions across Rajasthan through a three-tier selection process: Prelims, Mains, and Interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Steps to Download RPSC RAS Mains Admit Card 2025

  • Visit rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.
  • Click on the admit card download link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Submit to download your admit card.
  • Take a printout for exam day.
KCET 2025 Special Category List Released - Counselling Dates to Be Announced Soon
KCET 2025 Special Category List Released - Counselling Dates to Be Announced Soon

Candidates can also access their hall tickets via the SSO Rajasthan portal under the ‘Recruitment Portal’ tab. In case of any discrepancies, candidates must immediately contact the commission for rectification.

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
13:10 PM
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) RPSC Admit Card mains examination
Similar stories
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility & Sche. . .

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Released- Direct Link for IPASE. . .

Assam government

Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025 Result Issued- Direct Link to Download Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Special Category List Released - Counselling Dates to Be Announced Soon

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility & Sche. . .

Telangana government

TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025 For 1st, 2nd Year Released- Direct Link for IPASE. . .

Assam government

Assam HSLC Compartmental Exam 2025 Result Issued- Direct Link to Download Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025 Special Category List Released - Counselling Dates to Be Announced Soon

MHT CET 2025

MHT CET 2025 PCM Result Out on cetcell.mahacet.org - Download Link & Counselling Deta. . .

Indian Army

Indian Army Agniveer CEE 2025 Schedule Out - Admit Card Download Begins Today

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality