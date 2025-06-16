KCET 2025 Special Category List Released - Counselling Dates to Be Announced Soon

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the KCET 2025 special eligibility category list on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The list features candidates eligible under reserved categories such as NCC, Defence, CAPF, Ex-CAPF, Ex-Defence, and Scouts & Guides, as per KEA’s prescribed norms.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has published the KCET 2025 special eligibility category list on its official website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The list features candidates eligible under reserved categories such as NCC, Defence, CAPF, Ex-CAPF, Ex-Defence, and Scouts & Guides, as per KEA’s prescribed norms.

According to KEA’s official website the Sports category eligibility is yet to be published since the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports has not yet sent the list.

Candidates can now check whether they qualify under these categories for the upcoming KCET 2025 counselling process. Alongside, the KCET 2025 seat matrix was released on June 13, outlining seat availability across engineering colleges and courses for the current academic year.

How to Check KCET 2025 Special Category List

Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the UGCET notification tab.

Select the special category list link.

Choose your category and check eligibility status.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

With the special category list now live, KEA is set to announce the KCET 2025 counselling schedule soon. The process will include document verification, choice filling, and seat allotment based on merit and reservation norms.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents ready for verification and closely monitor the official portal for real-time updates. Special category candidates must ensure they attend counselling as per their category-specific schedules to claim reserved seats.