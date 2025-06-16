UPSC CSE 2025

UPSC CSE Mains 2025 Registration Begins Today - Application Steps, Eligibility & Schedule

Posted on 16 Jun 2025
12:33 PM

File Image

Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to officially open the registration window for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Main 2025 today, June 16, 2025. Candidates who have successfully cleared the preliminary exam can now apply for the Mains round by updating their details and submitting the required fee through the official portal, upsc.gov.in.

A total of 14,161 candidates have qualified for this stage. The UPSC CSE Mains 2025 will be a descriptive test, scheduled to begin on August 22, 2025, and will continue for five days. Candidates who cleared the prelims will need to fill out the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Mains stage.

The Mains 2025 registration window will remain open till June 25, 2025. Applicants are required to pay a registration fee of ₹200. However, female candidates, persons with disabilities (PwBD), Scheduled Caste (SC), and Scheduled Tribe (ST) applicants are exempt from fee payment, provided they submit valid proof of their status.

Candidates can also use this window to update information related to scribe requirements, assistive devices, or opt for question papers in larger fonts. Those who have undergone a name change since matriculation can upload the necessary gazette notification as supporting proof.

The list of candidates eligible for CSE Mains 2025 registration has already been published on the UPSC website. The commission also clarified that results for four candidates have been withheld due to pending court cases.

For assistance, applicants can reach out to the UPSC facilitation counter at Shahjahan Road, New Delhi, or contact them via phone between 10 AM and 5 PM.

UPSC has also stated that the marks, cutoff scores, and answer keys of the Preliminary exam will be released only after the final result declaration of both the Civil Services and Indian Forest Service Examinations.

Last updated on 16 Jun 2025
12:34 PM
UPSC CSE 2025
