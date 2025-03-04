RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Dates Out; JE, DMS, CMA Exams Rescheduled! All Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the CBT 2 exam dates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and RPF Constable (Executive) recruitment examination 2024. Meanwhile, the revised exam dates for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts will be announced soon.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the CBT dates for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) and RPF Constable (Executive) recruitment examination 2024. As per the official notification, CBT 2 for ALP will be conducted on March 19 and March 20, 2025, and the CBT for the Constable post is already ongoing and will conclude on March 18, 2025.

Meanwhile, the revised exam dates for Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant (CMA) posts will be announced soon.

The RRBs have also informed that the exam city and date intimation link will be activated ten days before the exam on the official RRB websites. SC and ST candidates eligible for travel authority can also download their documents through this link. Additionally, admit cards (E-Call Letters) will be released four days before the respective exam date, which candidates can download from the official RRB websites.

Candidates appearing for the exam must undergo Aadhaar-based biometric authentication at the exam center before entry. Therefore, carrying either an original Aadhaar card or an e-verified Aadhaar printout is mandatory. To ensure a smooth verification process, candidates who haven’t completed Aadhaar authentication should log in at rrbapply.gov.in and complete the process in advance.

The ALP recruitment drive initially announced 5,696 vacancies, but due to additional demand from Zonal Railways, the total vacancies have increased to 18,799. Meanwhile, the JE, DMS, and CMA recruitment drive aims to fill 7,951 vacancies, which include 17 positions for Chemical Supervisor / Research and Metallurgical Supervisor / Research, and 7,934 vacancies for Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, and Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant posts.

RRBs have urged candidates to rely only on the official RRB websites for accurate information regarding the recruitment process. They have also issued a warning against fraudulent job promises made by touts and unauthorized sources. All RRB selections are conducted purely on merit through a transparent Computer-Based Test (CBT) system.