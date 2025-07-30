NEET SS 2024

NEET SS 2024 Counselling Stray Round: Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment Today

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 30 Jul 2025
09:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for the Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 counselling.
The final result will be published today, July 30.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for the Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 counselling, offering a final opportunity for super speciality aspirants to secure seats. The final result will be published today, July 30, and candidates can raise objections against any discrepancies in the provisional allotment till 11 AM today by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The latest round has seen 1,483 candidates allotted seats, while 1,214 candidates have received upgrades from previous rounds. Out of 7,279 candidates whose seat allotment status has been displayed across all three counselling rounds, the rest either did not fill fresh choices or their seats were not upgraded in the Stray Round.

Steps to Check the Provisional Result

ADVERTISEMENT
  • Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.
  • Navigate to the ‘Super Speciality’ section.
  • Click on the ‘Provisional Result for Stray Vacancy Round’ link under the Current Events.
  • Download the PDF and search using your NEET SS 2024 Rank.

The institute reporting process for candidates allotted seats will take place from July 31 to August 5, 2025. This marks the conclusion of the NEET SS 2024 counselling process, so candidates must report within the given window to confirm their admission.

Originally scheduled for June 24, the Stray Round counselling was postponed and later commenced on July 24. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier reduced the NEET SS cutoff to zero, making all candidates with a valid MD/MS/DNB degree and a qualifying NEET SS 2024 score eligible to participate in this final round.

Candidates are advised to check the MCC website for the final results and further reporting instructions.

Last updated on 30 Jul 2025
09:19 AM
NEET SS 2024 Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) NEET counselling
Similar stories
NEET UG 2025

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List Released, Grievance Deadline Toda. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Dates Revised - Commission Releases New Schedule

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Now! Check Download Steps and Admit Card Updat. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for EO/AO, APFC Posts; Direct Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET UG 2025

Odisha NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Merit List Released, Grievance Deadline Toda. . .

SSC 2025

SSC Stenographer Exam 2025 Dates Revised - Commission Releases New Schedule

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC City Intimation Slip 2025 Out Now! Check Download Steps and Admit Card Updat. . .

UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for EO/AO, APFC Posts; Direct Link

TS EAMCET 2025

TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Key Dates

South Point High School

South Point High School to Celebrate 100 Years of Quantum Mechanics with Student Exhi. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality