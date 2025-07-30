NEET SS 2024 Counselling Stray Round: Provisional Result Out, Final Allotment Today

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for the Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 counselling. The final result will be published today, July 30.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the provisional result for the Stray Round of NEET SS 2024 counselling, offering a final opportunity for super speciality aspirants to secure seats. The final result will be published today, July 30, and candidates can raise objections against any discrepancies in the provisional allotment till 11 AM today by emailing mccresultquery@gmail.com.

The latest round has seen 1,483 candidates allotted seats, while 1,214 candidates have received upgrades from previous rounds. Out of 7,279 candidates whose seat allotment status has been displayed across all three counselling rounds, the rest either did not fill fresh choices or their seats were not upgraded in the Stray Round.

Steps to Check the Provisional Result

Visit the official MCC website: mcc.nic.in.

Navigate to the ‘Super Speciality’ section.

Click on the ‘Provisional Result for Stray Vacancy Round’ link under the Current Events.

Download the PDF and search using your NEET SS 2024 Rank.

The institute reporting process for candidates allotted seats will take place from July 31 to August 5, 2025. This marks the conclusion of the NEET SS 2024 counselling process, so candidates must report within the given window to confirm their admission.

Originally scheduled for June 24, the Stray Round counselling was postponed and later commenced on July 24. The Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) had earlier reduced the NEET SS cutoff to zero, making all candidates with a valid MD/MS/DNB degree and a qualifying NEET SS 2024 score eligible to participate in this final round.

Candidates are advised to check the MCC website for the final results and further reporting instructions.