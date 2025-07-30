UPSC 2025

UPSC EPFO Recruitment 2025: Application Begins for EO/AO, APFC Posts; Direct Link

Posted on 30 Jul 2025
Summary
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification inviting online applications for 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).
Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official UPSC recruitment portal at upsconline.nic.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification inviting online applications for 230 vacancies in the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) under the Ministry of Labour & Employment. The recruitment drive, published as Special Advertisement No. 52/2025, is for the posts of Enforcement Officer/Accounts Officer (EO/AO) and Assistant Provident Fund Commissioner (APFC).

Out of the total vacancies, 156 positions are available for the EO/AO post, while 74 posts are open for APFC. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official UPSC recruitment portal at upsconline.nic.in. The application window will remain open until August 18, 2025, at 11.59 PM.

The recruitment will be conducted through direct selection, with a Combined Recruitment Test (CRT) serving as the first stage. The CRT will be an offline, pen-and-paper-based exam, followed by an interview round for shortlisted candidates. The exact date of the examination will be announced on the UPSC’s official website in due course.

To apply, candidates must;

  • Visit the UPSC website and access the "Online Recruitment Application (ORA) for EO/AO and APFC Posts" link.
  • Register to obtain login credentials and proceed to fill in the detailed application form.
  • Provide personal, academic, and work experience information.
  • Upload the necessary documents and pay the application fee.
  • Submit the application and take a printout for future reference.

Aspiring candidates are advised to read the full notification carefully before applying.

Find the direct application link here.

