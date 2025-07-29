TS EAMCET 2025 Phase 2 Seat Allotment Result Out - Download Link and Key Dates

TS EAMCET 2025

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 29 Jul 2025
15:55 PM

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has officially published the seat allotment result for TS EAMCET/TG EAPCET 2025 phase 2 counselling. Candidates who participated in the second round of counselling can now access their allotment status by logging in through the ‘Candidate Login’ section on the official portal — tgeapcet.nic.in.

To download the TS EAMCET 2025 phase 2 allotment order, candidates must enter their hall ticket number, login ID, password, and date of birth. The allotment list contains essential details like the candidate’s name, rank, hall ticket number, gender, caste, region, and the category of the allotted seat. The provisional allotment is based on the candidate’s rank, choices filled, category, and availability of seats.

Following the seat allotment, selected candidates are required to pay the tuition fee and complete the self-reporting process online between July 30 and August 1, 2025. Only after successful self-reporting can candidates physically report to their allotted college, which must be done between July 31 and August 2. All allotted institutions have been directed to update the student joining status by August 3, 2025.

The TS EAMCET 2025 counselling is being conducted for admissions into engineering, agriculture, and medical undergraduate courses offered by various participating colleges in Telangana. Candidates are advised to download and print the allotment order and adhere to the deadlines to avoid cancellation of their allotment.

For further updates and detailed instructions, candidates should regularly visit the official counselling website.

Find the direct seat allotment download link here.

