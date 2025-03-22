RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
12:09 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates in the coming days.
The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates in the coming days. Candidates who have successfully registered are now awaiting the official exam schedule, which will be published on the official website in due course.

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23
CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

The selection process for RRB NTPC consists of multiple stages:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT 1): A 100-mark test covering General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics.
  • Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT 2): Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be shortlisted for this round.
  • Document Verification & Medical Examination: The final stage for shortlisted candidates.
ADVERTISEMENT

Marking Guide

There will be a negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. The selection will be strictly merit-based and determined by the candidate's overall performance.

RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates
RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

The exam will be conducted in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions. These include:

  • Undergraduate Posts - 3,445
  • Graduate-Level Posts - 8,113

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official RRB website for the latest announcements regarding the RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates.

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
12:10 PM
RRB NTPC Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam
Similar stories
CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link & Category Wise Passing Marks

Representative Image
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment application to close today - Know how to appl. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link & Category Wise Passing Marks

The signing ceremony
KIIT

KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa; To establish dual degree program in BTec. . .

Representative Image
BPSC

BPSC releases official calendar for upcoming examinations on bpsc.bih.nic.in - Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality