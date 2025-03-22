RRB NTPC 2025 - Exam Expected Dates, Detailed Vacancy and Marking Guide

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates in the coming days. The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates in the coming days. Candidates who have successfully registered are now awaiting the official exam schedule, which will be published on the official website in due course.

The selection process for RRB NTPC consists of multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT 1): A 100-mark test covering General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT 2): Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be shortlisted for this round.

Document Verification & Medical Examination: The final stage for shortlisted candidates.

Marking Guide

There will be a negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. The selection will be strictly merit-based and determined by the candidate's overall performance.

The exam will be conducted in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Vacancy Details

The RRB NTPC 2025 recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions. These include:

Undergraduate Posts - 3,445

Graduate-Level Posts - 8,113

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official RRB website for the latest announcements regarding the RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates.