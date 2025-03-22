CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on March 22. Today marks the last opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, whereas, the application fee payment portal will close on March 23, 2025 (11.50 PM).

In a recent development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also announced significant reforms for CUET from this year, aiming to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide.

From 2025, the exam will be conducted in computer based format, rather than previous years hybrid model. The number of subjects has also been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for the discontinued subjects will now be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

UGC has also opted for a standardised test duration. All exams will have a uniform duration of 60 minutes. Each exam will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions.

Additionally, the commission has introduced flexible subject selection, where the examinees will now be allowed to choose subjects for the CUET UG that they did not study in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and providing broader academic opportunities.

According to the official schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted between May 8 and June 1, 2025.