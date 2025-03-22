CUET UG 2025

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Today - Submit Fee by March 23

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 22 Mar 2025
11:16 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on March 22.
Today marks the last opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to officially conclude the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2025 on March 22. Today marks the last opportunity for interested candidates to submit their applications through the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in.

The registration window will remain functional till 11.50 PM today, whereas, the application fee payment portal will close on March 23, 2025 (11.50 PM).

AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link &amp; Category Wise Passing Marks
AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link &amp; Category Wise Passing Marks

In a recent development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also announced significant reforms for CUET from this year, aiming to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2025, the exam will be conducted in computer based format, rather than previous years hybrid model. The number of subjects has also been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for the discontinued subjects will now be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

UGC has also opted for a standardised test duration. All exams will have a uniform duration of 60 minutes. Each exam will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions.

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details
IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

Additionally, the commission has introduced flexible subject selection, where the examinees will now be allowed to choose subjects for the CUET UG that they did not study in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and providing broader academic opportunities.

According to the official schedule, the entrance exam will be conducted between May 8 and June 1, 2025.

Last updated on 22 Mar 2025
11:16 AM
CUET UG 2025 Common University Entrance Test-Undergraduate National Testing Agency (NTA) Registration
Similar stories
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link & Category Wise Passing Marks

Representative Image
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment application to close today - Know how to appl. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direc. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 AIR Top 10 Announced: Check Subject-Wise Toppers and Admission Details

AIBE 19 Exam 2024

AIBE 19 Result 2024 OUT! Download Link & Category Wise Passing Marks

The signing ceremony
KIIT

KIIT-DU signs MoU with University of Tulsa; To establish dual degree program in BTec. . .

Representative Image
BPSC

BPSC releases official calendar for upcoming examinations on bpsc.bih.nic.in - Detail. . .

Staff Selection Commission

SSC Stenographer Grade C and D Exam 2024 Final Answer Key Issued at ssc.gov.in- Direc. . .

Representative Image
Bank of Baroda

Bank of Baroda Professional Recruitment application to close today - Know how to appl. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality