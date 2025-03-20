RRB ALP CBT 2 Exam Cancelled - Check Notice and Revised Schedule Updates

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the rescheduling of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 scheduled for March 19 and March 20, 2025. Candidates can expect the new examination dates to be released soon.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced the cancellation of the Computer-Based Test (CBT) Stage 2 for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) recruitment examination that was scheduled for March 19, 2025. Both Shift 1 and Shift 2 of the exam, held at specific centres, faced technical glitches, leading to the decision to call off the exams.

According to the official notice, candidates experienced technical difficulties during Shift 1 when the question papers failed to load on the server. In the interest of fairness and to ensure equal opportunity for all candidates, the RRB decided to cancel both shifts.

Furthermore, the RRB has also postponed the ALP CBT 2 exam that was supposed to be conducted on March 20, 2025. The board confirmed that a new schedule for the affected exams will be announced soon. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RRB website for the latest updates.

An official statement released by the RRB read, “Due to unforeseen technical issues, the exams scheduled on 19.03.2025 (Shift-1 & 2) are being rescheduled for centres where the exam could not be conducted. The rescheduled date for the examination will be notified shortly. Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website for further updates.”

The CBT 2 examination is a crucial part of the recruitment process for 18,799 Assistant Loco Pilot posts. Earlier, the CBT-1 was conducted from November 25 to November 29, 2024, and the results were declared on January 26, 2025.

Candidates can expect the new examination dates to be released soon. For any further notifications regarding the rescheduled CBT 2 exams, they must visit the official RRB websites.

Find the detailed notices here: March 19 exam and March 20 exam