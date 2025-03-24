RRB RPF Constable Answer Key 2025 Out Today: Check Score Calculation and Pass Percentage

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is set to officially announce the release of the RPF Constable Answer Key today, March 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination will be able to access the answer key, question papers, and their recorded responses through the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) is set to officially announce the release of the RPF Constable Answer Key today, March 24, 2025. Candidates who appeared for the RPF Constable (Executive) Recruitment Examination will be able to access the answer key, question papers, and their recorded responses through the respective regional RRB websites. The examination was conducted in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) format from March 2 to March 18, 2025.

As per the latest notification, the RRB RPF answer key 2025 link will remain active from 6 PM on March 24 to midnight on March 29, 2025. This window provides candidates the opportunity to cross-check their answers, calculate their estimated scores, and raise objections if necessary.

Objection Process and Fees

Candidates who find discrepancies in the answer key can raise objections through the provided portal. The objection fee is ₹50 per question. However, if a candidate’s objection is deemed valid, the fee will be refunded after the deduction of applicable bank charges. The last date to submit objections is March 29, 2025, by midnight. After this deadline, no further representations will be entertained.

According to the official notice, the RRBs’ decision on the objections will be final and binding, with no scope for further appeals. Candidates are encouraged to submit objections well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

How to Calculate Scores Using RRB RPF Answer Key 2025

Candidates can estimate their tentative scores using the marking scheme specified by the Ministry of Railways. The CBT consisted of 120 questions for a total of 120 marks. Each correct answer is awarded 1 mark, while 1/3 mark is deducted for every incorrect answer.

The minimum passing percentage for the CBT exam for the different categories is as follows;

UR/EWS/OBC-NCL - 35%

SC/ST - 30%

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official RRB websites for further announcements on results and the subsequent stages of the recruitment process.