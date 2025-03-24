Bihar Board

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Details

Posted on 24 Mar 2025
File Image

Summary
The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is set to announce the Bihar Board Class 12th and 10th results soon. Candidates can access their results through the official websites — biharboardonline.com and biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in — using their roll number and roll code as mentioned on their admit cards.

Result 2025 Dates

  • Class 12 Results: Expected on March 27, 2025
  • Class 10 Results: Expected on April 5, 2025
How to Check Bihar Board Results 2025

Follow these simple steps to download your Bihar Board Class 10 or Class 12 results:

  1. Visit the official website: results.biharboardonline.com
  2. Click on the relevant link - ‘Bihar Intermediate Examination Result 2025’ or ‘Bihar Matric Examination Result 2025’.
  3. Enter your roll code and roll number.
  4. Verify the details and click on ‘View’.
  5. Your BSEB result will be displayed.
  6. Download the provisional mark sheet and print it for future reference.
The BSEB Class 10, 12 scorecard will include important details like the student’s name, roll number, parent’s name, school name, subject-wise marks, total marks, and qualifying status.

Passing Criteria

Candidates need a minimum of 30% in theory for each subject, and a minimum of 40% overall is required to pass.

The original mark sheets will be available for collection from respective schools after result declaration. In case of discrepancies, candidates should report to their schools for rectification.

BSEB will also announce the pass percentage, topper list, and details about re-evaluation and supplementary exams during a press conference.

