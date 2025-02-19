RRB NTPC 2025 Exam - Expected Dates, Selection Process and Marking Scheme

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates shortly. The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is expected to announce the RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) 2025 exam dates shortly. Successfully registered candidates are now awaiting the official exam schedule, which will be released on the official website in due course.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies across graduate and undergraduate positions. These include 3,445 undergraduate posts and 8,113 graduate-level posts.

RRB NTPC 2025: Selection Process

The selection process for RRB NTPC 2025 consists of multiple stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT 1): A 100-mark test covering General Awareness, Reasoning, and Mathematics.

Typing Skill Test/Computer-Based Aptitude Test (CBT 2): Candidates who clear CBT 1 will be shortlisted for this round.

Document Verification & Medical Examination: The final stage for shortlisted candidates.

Marking Scheme

There will be a negative marking of one-third marks for each incorrect answer in both CBT 1 and CBT 2. The selection will be strictly merit-based and determined by the candidate's overall performance.

Candidates are advised to stay updated with the official RRB website for the latest announcements regarding the RRB NTPC 2025 exam dates.