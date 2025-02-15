CUET UG 2025 Registration Update: Upcoming Dates and Exam Key Details

Summary The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) registration process. The official notification, including detailed exam schedules and application dates, is anticipated to be released soon.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to begin the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) registration process shortly. The official notification, including detailed exam schedules and application dates, is anticipated to be released soon. Once the registration link is activated, interested candidates can apply through the official portal by following a few simple steps.

Application Steps

Visit the official website.

Click on the CUET UG 2025 application link available on the homepage.

Complete registration to obtain login credentials.

Fill out the application form with the required details and pay the registration fee.

Submit the form after verifying all the details.

Download and save the registration form for future reference.

In a recent development, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has also announced significant reforms for CUET from this year, aiming to streamline the examination process and enhance accessibility for students nationwide.

From 2025, the exam will be conducted in computer based format, rather than previous years hybrid model. The number of subjects has also been reduced from 63 to 37. Admissions for the discontinued subjects will now be based on General Aptitude Test (GAT) scores.

UGC has also opted for a standardised test duration. All exams will have a uniform duration of 60 minutes. Each exam will consist of 50 compulsory questions, eliminating the option to skip or choose among questions.

Additionally, the commission has introduced flexible subject selection, where the examinees will now be allowed to choose subjects for the CUET UG that they did not study in Class 12, promoting interdisciplinary learning and providing broader academic opportunities.

Candidates are advised to keep an eye on official updates to stay informed about registration timelines and further developments.