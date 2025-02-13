RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2024 Release Update - Check Download Steps and Selection Criteria

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1 Result. Candidates who appeared for the examination on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024, will be able to check their marks and qualification status on the official websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is set to announce the RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 1 Result 2024 soon. However, no official confirmation regarding the exact date has been provided by the board. The official website currently states that the login portal is temporarily disabled due to objection review activities, and it will be reactivated once the final scorecards are ready for viewing.

RRB ALP Result Download Link

The direct download link for the RRB ALP CBT 1 result will be made available shortly. Once activated, candidates who appeared for the examination on November 25, 26, 27, 28, and 29, 2024, will be able to check their marks and qualification status. The RRB ALP merit list will also be published, listing the candidates who qualify for CBT 2.

Steps to Download RRB ALP CBT 1 Result 2025

Candidates can follow the steps below to check their results once they are released:

Visit the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. Click on the ‘Results’ tab, located on the right corner of the homepage. Look for the link titled “CEN-01/2024 Result of 1st Stage CBT for Assistant Loco Pilots” and click on it. Download the result PDF and search for your roll number to check if you have qualified.

Final Answer Key & Next Steps in Selection

The final answer key for the RRB ALP CBT 1 exam will also be released soon. It will be prepared after reviewing the objections submitted by candidates against the initial answer key. The RRB ALP selection process involves multiple stages, including CBT 1, CBT 2, CBAT (Computer-Based Aptitude Test), Document Verification, and a Detailed Medical Examination.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official RRB website for the latest updates on result announcements, the final answer key, and the next steps in the selection process.