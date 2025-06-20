NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to Edit

Summary The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the NEET PG 2025 application correction window today, June 20, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 can now log in to the official website and make corrections in their application forms.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the NEET PG 2025 application correction window today, June 20, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 can now log in to the official website — natboard.edu.in — and make corrections in their application forms. This facility will remain available till June 22, 2025.

The correction window offers candidates the opportunity to rectify mistakes made during the application process. However, NBEMS has clarified that only certain fields are editable, and a few critical details such as the candidate’s name, nationality, registered email ID, mobile number, and exam city cannot be altered under any circumstances.

How to Edit NEET PG 2025 Application Form

To access the correction facility, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.

Click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select ‘NEET PG’.

Go to the ‘Applicant Login’ section.

Enter the required login credentials.

Make the necessary permissible changes in the application form.

After each amendment, click ‘Save and Next’.

Once all corrections are done, download the revised application form and keep it for future reference.

NBEMS has urged applicants not to delay corrections until the last day, as no further modifications will be entertained once the form correction window closes on June 22, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 examination is one of the most competitive medical entrance exams in the country for postgraduate admissions, and ensuring accuracy in application details is crucial for smooth participation in the selection process. Candidates are advised to carefully review their forms and make all necessary changes within the given timeline to avoid disqualification.

Find the direct edit link here.