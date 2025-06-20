NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Application Correction Opens at natboard.edu.in - Know Which Fields to Edit

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 Jun 2025
15:23 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the NEET PG 2025 application correction window today, June 20, 2025.
Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 can now log in to the official website and make corrections in their application forms.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has officially opened the NEET PG 2025 application correction window today, June 20, 2025. Candidates who have registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2025 can now log in to the official website — natboard.edu.in — and make corrections in their application forms. This facility will remain available till June 22, 2025.

The correction window offers candidates the opportunity to rectify mistakes made during the application process. However, NBEMS has clarified that only certain fields are editable, and a few critical details such as the candidate’s name, nationality, registered email ID, mobile number, and exam city cannot be altered under any circumstances.

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

How to Edit NEET PG 2025 Application Form

ADVERTISEMENT

To access the correction facility, candidates need to follow these simple steps:

  • Visit the official NBEMS website — natboard.edu.in.
  • Click on the ‘Examinations’ tab and select ‘NEET PG’.
  • Go to the ‘Applicant Login’ section.
  • Enter the required login credentials.
  • Make the necessary permissible changes in the application form.
  • After each amendment, click ‘Save and Next’.

Once all corrections are done, download the revised application form and keep it for future reference.

CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key &amp; Result Details
CUET UG 2025 Answer Key Objection Submission Closes Today - Final Key &amp; Result Details

NBEMS has urged applicants not to delay corrections until the last day, as no further modifications will be entertained once the form correction window closes on June 22, 2025.

The NEET PG 2025 examination is one of the most competitive medical entrance exams in the country for postgraduate admissions, and ensuring accuracy in application details is crucial for smooth participation in the selection process. Candidates are advised to carefully review their forms and make all necessary changes within the given timeline to avoid disqualification.

Find the direct edit link here.

Last updated on 20 Jun 2025
15:24 PM
NEET PG 2025 National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Post Graduate
Similar stories
Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Rajasthan Public Service Commission

RPSC School Lecturer Admit Card 2025 For Group 1 Released- Get Direct Link to Downloa. . .

Andhra Pradesh

AP POLYCET Counselling 2025 Registration Today at polycet.ap.gov.in- Check Full Sched. . .

In the photograph - Top Row- Shri Hanumant Rao ( second from the left), Prof. Dinesh Prasad Saklani, (Third from the left), Shri Iswar V Basavaraddi, (fourth from the left), others are Shri Mukesh Verma, Shri Atul Dubey Bottom Row- Ananya Sengupta (Fourth from the left- The Heritage School), Aditri De (Second from the left-The Heritage School), others are Devanshi Shinde (Tree House High School, Pune) Savera (St. Stephens School, Chandigarh)
The Heritage School

The Heritage School Shines at NCERT National Yoga Olympiad 2025

CLAT 2025

CLAT UG Merit List 2025 for 5-year LLB and LLM Courses Published! Direct Link Inside

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Revised Schedule Out - Round 2 Seat Allotment on June 25

WB schools

Common Board for Classes 10 & 12? WB Yet to Receive Communication from Centre; Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality