OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at opsc.gov.in- 5248 Vacancies to be Filled

Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
15:24 PM

Through this recruitment drive, the Odisha Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 5248 vacancies
The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025 in centres across Odisha

The Odisha Public Service Commission, OPSC, issued the Medical Officer Exam Admit Card 2025 today, June 3, 2025. Candidates appearing in the recruitment exam can download their hall tickets from the official website at opsc.gov.in.

Through this recruitment drive, the Odisha Public Service Commission aims to fill a total of 5248 vacancies. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on June 8, 2025 in centres across Odisha.

To download the OPSC MO hall ticket 2025, candidates will be required to enter credentials like Examination Name, PPSAN, and Date of Birth.

OPSC Medical Officer 2025 Hall Ticket: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website at opsc.gov.in
  2. On the home page, click on the link to download the admit card for Medical Officer recruitment exam 2025
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit
  4. Check the admit card displayed on the screen
  5. Download and keep a printout of the hall ticket for further reference

OPSC MO Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

