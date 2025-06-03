TS ICET

TG ICET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icet.tgche.ac.in- Examination on June 8 and 9

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
15:08 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in
The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 3, 2025. All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the TS ICET examination will take place on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 21, 2025. The objection window will open on June 22 and the last date to raise an objection is till June 26, 2025. The final answer key and entrance test result will be announced on July 7, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 was scheduled to be released on June 2, but was delayed for unknown reasons.

TS ICET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

  1. Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in
  2. Click on the TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page
  3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details
  4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed
  5. Check the admit card and download it
  6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
15:09 PM
TS ICET TSCHE TS ICET 2025 Admit Card
Similar stories
OPSC

OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at opsc.gov.in- 5248 Vacancies to be Filled

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at josaa.nic.in - Eligibility & Sche. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Begins Registration For SSC Selection Post Phase 13- Apply. . .

NTA

NEET UG Answer Key 2025, OMR Sheet OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Objection Window Open Till. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OPSC

OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at opsc.gov.in- 5248 Vacancies to be Filled

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at josaa.nic.in - Eligibility & Sche. . .

Workshop

Empowering Educators: “Future-Ready Classrooms” Workshop Held in IIM Shillong

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Begins Registration For SSC Selection Post Phase 13- Apply. . .

NTA

NEET UG Answer Key 2025, OMR Sheet OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Objection Window Open Till. . .

NCHMCT Admission

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Begins Tod. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality