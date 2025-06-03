TG ICET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icet.tgche.ac.in- Examination on June 8 and 9

Summary All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) issued TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 on June 3, 2025. All those candidates who want to appear for Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test can download the admit card through the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the TS ICET examination will take place on June 8 and 9, 2025. The examination on both days will be held in two shifts- first shift from 10 am to 12.30 pm and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5 pm.

The provisional answer key will be released on June 21, 2025. The objection window will open on June 22 and the last date to raise an objection is till June 26, 2025. The final answer key and entrance test result will be announced on July 7, 2025.

Earlier, TS ICET Hall Ticket 2025 was scheduled to be released on June 2, but was delayed for unknown reasons.

TS ICET Admit Card 2025: Steps to download

Visit the official website of TG ICET at icet.tgche.ac.in Click on the TG ICET Hall Ticket 2025 link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed Check the admit card and download it Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

