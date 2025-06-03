Staff Selection Commission Begins Registration For SSC Selection Post Phase 13- Apply for 2423 Posts

Summary Interested candidates will be able to apply for the SSC selection post 2025 exam through the official website- ssc.gov.in The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill around 2,423 vacancies

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) commenced the registration for the SSC selection posts for phases 13. Interested candidates will be able to apply for the SSC selection post 2025 exam through the official website- ssc.gov.in.

The recruitment exam will be conducted to fill around 2,423 vacancies. The SSC selection posts for phases 13 will be required to appear for a computer-based test (CBT). Only those who qualify the CBT will have to upload all relevant documents.

Candidates must note that it is mandatory for candidates to generate their one-time registration (OTR) on the new official website- ssc.gov.in. The SSC OTR generated on the old website, ssc.nic.in, will not be considered valid and will not be functional. Candidates who wish to apply for multiple posts are required to submit a separate application form for each category of post.

ADVERTISEMENT

SSC Phase 13 Selection Post: Important Dates

Registration: June 2 to 23

Last date to make online payment: June 24

Correction facility: June 28 to 30

Exam: July 24 to August 4

For more information and related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.