NEET UG Answer Key 2025, OMR Sheet OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Objection Window Open Till June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 session. Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key for NEET UG from the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can submit challenges online. As per the schedule, the NEET UG answer key challenge window will remain open from June 3 to June 5, 2025. To challenge, candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 as objection fee. Once the objection window is closed, the NTA authorities will prepare the final answer key based on the challenges submitted.

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also issued the candidate’s OMR sheet and recorded responses. The NEET UG exam took place on May 4, 2025. The result is scheduled to be announced on June 14.

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge

Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in Click on the ‘NEET provisional answer key’ link available on the homepage Login using the required credentials Click on the ‘Apply for key challenge’ tab Select the question paper code Each question will have a column of ‘Answer as per NTA’ and ‘suggested answer by candidate’ Selection the question you want to challenge Click and submit the option you believe is the correct answer Verify the challenges and click on the final submit Pay the objection fee Download and take a printout of the challenge receipt

NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: Direct Link