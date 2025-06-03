NTA

NEET UG Answer Key 2025, OMR Sheet OUT at neet.nta.nic.in- Objection Window Open Till June 5

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 03 Jun 2025
13:41 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key for NEET UG from the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in
Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also issued the candidate’s OMR sheet and recorded responses

The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the provisional answer key for National Eligibility cum Entrance undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 session. Candidates who have appeared for the medical entrance exam can now download the provisional answer key for NEET UG from the official NTA website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Candidates who are not satisfied with the provisional answer key can submit challenges online. As per the schedule, the NEET UG answer key challenge window will remain open from June 3 to June 5, 2025. To challenge, candidates will be required to pay Rs 200 as objection fee. Once the objection window is closed, the NTA authorities will prepare the final answer key based on the challenges submitted.

Along with the provisional answer key, NTA has also issued the candidate’s OMR sheet and recorded responses. The NEET UG exam took place on May 4, 2025. The result is scheduled to be announced on June 14.

ADVERTISEMENT

NEET UG Answer Key 2025: Steps to challenge

  1. Visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the ‘NEET provisional answer key’ link available on the homepage
  3. Login using the required credentials
  4. Click on the ‘Apply for key challenge’ tab
  5. Select the question paper code
  6. Each question will have a column of ‘Answer as per NTA’ and ‘suggested answer by candidate’
  7. Selection the question you want to challenge
  8. Click and submit the option you believe is the correct answer
  9. Verify the challenges and click on the final submit
  10. Pay the objection fee
  11. Download and take a printout of the challenge receipt

NEET UG 2025 Answer Key: Direct Link

Last updated on 03 Jun 2025
13:42 PM
NTA NEET UG 2025 Answer Key National Testing Agency (NTA)
Similar stories
OPSC

OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at opsc.gov.in- 5248 Vacancies to be Filled

TS ICET

TG ICET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icet.tgche.ac.in- Examination on June 8 and 9

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at josaa.nic.in - Eligibility & Sche. . .

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Begins Registration For SSC Selection Post Phase 13- Apply. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
OPSC

OPSC Medical Officer Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at opsc.gov.in- 5248 Vacancies to be Filled

TS ICET

TG ICET Admit Card 2025 OUT at icet.tgche.ac.in- Examination on June 8 and 9

JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Registration Begins Today at josaa.nic.in - Eligibility & Sche. . .

Workshop

Empowering Educators: “Future-Ready Classrooms” Workshop Held in IIM Shillong

Staff Selection Commission

Staff Selection Commission Begins Registration For SSC Selection Post Phase 13- Apply. . .

NCHMCT Admission

NCHMCT JEE Counselling 2025 - Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Out, Reporting Begins Tod. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality