JEE Advanced 2025 Toppers List – Rajit Gupta Tops; Devdutta Majhi Leads in Female Category

Summary The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been officially declared, and Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1. The female category topper this year is Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone, who secured the 16th position overall.

The JEE Advanced 2025 results have been officially declared, and Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone has emerged as the All India Rank (AIR) 1 holder by securing a remarkable 332 out of 360 marks. Following closely behind, Saksham Jindal, also from the IIT Delhi zone, claimed the second position with the same score of 332 marks, determined by tie-breaking norms.

The female category topper this year is Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone, who secured the 16th position overall, with an impressive score of 312 marks. She leads a list of six top-performing female candidates from various IIT zones.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to her office’s official X handle today to extend heartfelt congratulations to Devdutta Majhi of Burdwan for her outstanding performance in the JEE Advanced 2025 examination.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister’s message read, “Congratulations Devdutta Majhi of Burdwan for making Bengal proud again. Today's JEE Advanced 2025 examination results show that you have been topper among all girls in the entire country, and the highest rank holder in the IIT Kharagpur zone. You achieved top ranks in our Secondary and Higher Secondary examinations earlier, and now you are the topper girl of India! Wish you the very best, and congratulations to your parents and teachers too! ”

As per official data released by IIT Kanpur, the organising institute for JEE Advanced 2025, a total of 1,80,422 candidates appeared for both Paper 1 and Paper 2 held on May 18, 2025. Of these, 54,378 candidates qualified for admission to undergraduate programs across the IITs. Notably, the list includes 9,404 female and 44,974 male candidates who successfully cleared the exam.

Top 10 Candidates in CRL

In the JEE Advanced 2025 toppers’ list, Rajit Gupta from the IIT Delhi zone secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with an outstanding score of 332 out of 360 marks. He was followed by Saksham Jindal, also from the IIT Delhi zone, who matched his score but was placed second as per tie-breaking criteria. The third position was claimed by Majid Mujahid Husain from the IIT Bombay zone with 330 marks, while Parth Mandar Vartak, again from IIT Bombay, secured the fourth spot with 327 marks. At the fifth rank stood Ujjwal Kesari of IIT Delhi zone, scoring 324 marks. Akshat Kumar Chaurasia from IIT Kanpur and Sahil Mukesh Deo from IIT Bombay shared the sixth position, both scoring 321 marks. Devesh Pankaj Bhaiya of IIT Delhi and Arnav Singh of IIT Hyderabad closely followed, securing the eighth and ninth positions with 319 marks each. Completing the top ten was Vadlamudi Lokesh from IIT Hyderabad, with a score of 317 marks.

Top Female Candidates

In the female category, Devdutta Majhi from the IIT Kharagpur zone emerged as the topper, achieving an impressive 312 marks and securing an overall 16th rank in the country. She was followed by Piusa Das from IIT Roorkee zone, who earned an All India Rank of 29. Larissa from the IIT Delhi zone stood third among female candidates with a 59th position overall. Korikana Rasagnya from IIT Hyderabad zone secured the fourth spot with an AIR of 78, while Alice Patel from IIT Bombay zone followed in fifth place with an AIR of 155. Completing the top six was Saumya Shreyasee from IIT Guwahati, who secured an All India Rank of 581 in the overall merit list.

Candidates can now check their detailed results and rank cards on the official website, and the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2025 counselling process is expected to commence soon for admissions to IITs and other participating institutions.