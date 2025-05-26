RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 CBT Exam Rescheduled! Check New Dates, Admit Card Details

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revised the exam schedule for the RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 Computer Based Test (CBT). This recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially revised the exam schedule for the RRB NTPC 2025 Stage 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT). As per the latest announcement, the exam will now be conducted from June 5 to June 24, 2025, in multiple shifts across various centers nationwide.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 11,558 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), which include both graduate-level (8,113) and undergraduate-level (3,445) posts in the Indian Railways.

RRB NTPC 2025 Admit Card and Exam Pattern

Candidates who have successfully registered for the exam can download their RRB NTPC admit cards from June 1, 2025, by logging in through the official RRB regional websites using their credentials. Along with the admit card, candidates can also access their exam city details and travel authority (if applicable).

The Stage 1 CBT will feature 100 multiple-choice questions to be completed in 90 minutes. The section-wise distribution is:

General Awareness: 40 questions

Mathematics: 30 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions

Each correct response earns 1 mark, while each incorrect answer attracts a ⅓ mark penalty. Additionally, PwBD candidates with a scribe will be given 30 extra minutes.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official RRB websites for further updates regarding exam guidelines and announcements.