OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced a significant update for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Mains Examination 2024. The Language Paper (English and Odia), originally scheduled for 10 AM to noon on March 30, 2025, will now be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM. This revised timing was officially notified on March 24, 2025.

The CGL Mains exam is set to take place over two days, on March 29 and March 30, 2025. Apart from the timing adjustment for the Language Paper, the rest of the exam schedule remains unchanged. Candidates appearing for the Mathematics Test and General Studies papers will follow the original schedule as per the prior notice issued on March 10, 2025.

Admit Cards

In addition to the exam schedule update, the OSSC has also released the CGL Mains 2025 admit cards today, March 24, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ossc.gov.in. It is essential for candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit cards, including exam timings, venue information, and specific instructions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the OSSC official portal for any further announcements. The OSSC CGL Mains Exam 2025 is a significant opportunity for government job aspirants in Odisha, making it crucial to adhere to the latest schedule changes.

Find the detailed notice here.