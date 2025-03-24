Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

OSSC CGL Mains 2024: Language Paper Timing Revised, Admit Cards Released

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 24 Mar 2025
16:16 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced a significant update for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Mains Examination 2024.
The CGL Mains exam is set to take place over two days, on March 29 and March 30, 2025.

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced a significant update for candidates appearing in the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Mains Examination 2024. The Language Paper (English and Odia), originally scheduled for 10 AM to noon on March 30, 2025, will now be conducted from 9 AM to 11 AM. This revised timing was officially notified on March 24, 2025.

BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Details
BSEB Bihar Board Result 2025 - Check Expected Dates, Passing Criteria and Other Details

The CGL Mains exam is set to take place over two days, on March 29 and March 30, 2025. Apart from the timing adjustment for the Language Paper, the rest of the exam schedule remains unchanged. Candidates appearing for the Mathematics Test and General Studies papers will follow the original schedule as per the prior notice issued on March 10, 2025.

CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Dates
CUET UG 2025 Registration Deadline Extended - Check Updated Application and Exam Dates

Admit Cards

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to the exam schedule update, the OSSC has also released the CGL Mains 2025 admit cards today, March 24, 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website, ossc.gov.in. It is essential for candidates to carefully verify all details mentioned on their admit cards, including exam timings, venue information, and specific instructions.

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the OSSC official portal for any further announcements. The OSSC CGL Mains Exam 2025 is a significant opportunity for government job aspirants in Odisha, making it crucial to adhere to the latest schedule changes.

Find the detailed notice here.

Last updated on 24 Mar 2025
17:01 PM
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) OSSC CGL 2024 Admit Card
Similar stories
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Prelims Exam 2025 Notification OUT at apsc.nic.in- Know Important Details here

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Jadavpur University

Jadavpur University Organises Women’s Conclave 2025

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

Railway Recruitment Boards releases tentative dates for Paramedical Staff exam- Detai. . .

The delegation appreciated KIIT and KISS's vision and efforts in education and social transformation
KIIT

KIIT-DU, Toi Ohomai Institute of Technology, New Zealand inks MoU to foster joint res. . .

Representative Image
TANCET 2025

TANCET 2025 results to be declared soon by Anna University - Check all details

IIT JAM 2025

IIT JAM 2025 Scorecard Download Portal Opens - Link, Steps and Counselling Details

Assam Public Service Commission (APSC)

APSC Prelims Exam 2025 Notification OUT at apsc.nic.in- Know Important Details here

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality