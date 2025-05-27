RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip Released for Stage 1 CBT Exam - Download Now

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip for the Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates appearing for the exam can now access their exam city details through the respective regional RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip for the Graduate Level Computer-Based Test (CBT 1). Candidates appearing for the rescheduled exams can now access their exam city details through the respective regional RRB websites.

To download the city intimation slip, candidates must log in using their registration number and password on their regional RRB portal. This slip informs candidates of the city where their exam centre has been allocated, enabling them to plan their travel in advance.

How to Download RRB NTPC 2025 City Intimation Slip

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates can follow these simple steps to download their city intimation slip:

Visit the official website of your respective RRB region.

Click on the ‘CEN No. 05/2024’ notification link.

Navigate to the Candidate’s Portal.

Select the RRB NTPC Exam City Intimation Slip 2025 link.

Enter your User ID and Password in the login window.

View, download, and print the slip for reference.

As per official guidelines, SC/ST/Minority candidates are entitled to a free travel authority pass, issued along with the city intimation slip. This pass must be carried and presented during travel to the exam venue.

The RRB NTPC 2025 exam for Graduate-Level posts will be conducted in multiple shifts across India between June 5 and June 24, 2025.

Candidates are advised to regularly check their regional RRB websites for updates regarding admit cards, exam guidelines, and travel instructions.