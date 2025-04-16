Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB JE CBT 2 City Slip for April 22 Exam Released - Download Steps and Admit Card Details

Our Correspondent
Our Correspondent
Posted on 16 Apr 2025
10:00 AM

File Image

Summary
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 2 examination, scheduled to be held on April 22, 2025.
Registered candidates can now download their city slips from the respective official RRB websites.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the city intimation slip for the Junior Engineer (JE) CBT 2 examination, scheduled to be held on April 22, 2025. Registered candidates can now download their city slips from the respective official RRB websites by logging in with their registration number and date of birth.

NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and Key Exam Changes
NEET MDS 2025 Admit Card Out - Check Download Link and Key Exam Changes

A total of 20,792 candidates have advanced to this second stage of the recruitment process, which is being conducted to fill 7,951 technical vacancies across various posts in Indian Railways. The advertised roles include Junior Engineer (JE), Depot Material Superintendent (DMS), Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Chemical Supervisor (Research), and Metallurgical Supervisor (Research).

While the city intimation slip informs candidates about the exam city, it is not the official admit card. The RRB JE CBT 2 admit card will be released four days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link. Candidates are advised to download both documents and verify the details carefully.

FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for AO and Other Posts from April 15
FSSAI Recruitment 2025: Apply for AO and Other Posts from April 15

The RRB JE recruitment involves two Computer-Based Tests (CBT 1 and CBT 2) followed by a document verification round. Only those who qualify in CBT 2 will be eligible for the final stage of the selection process.

To access the city intimation slip, candidates must visit the official RRB website, click on the “Active Noticeboard” tab, select the “CBT-2 City-Intimation & E-Call Letter” link, and log in using the required credentials. Once logged in, candidates can download and save the city slip for reference.

Applicants are advised to keep checking the official RRB portal for further updates and ensure all documents are ready ahead of the exam day.

Last updated on 16 Apr 2025
10:00 AM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam Railway Board
