RRB ALP CBT 2 Rescheduled to May: Check New Exam Dates & Candidate Eligibility

Summary The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued an official notification revising the exam schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2. Initially slated for March 19 and 20, the second Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) will now be held in the month of May 2025.

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have issued an official notification revising the exam schedule for the Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP) CBT 2. Initially slated for March 19 and 20, the second Computer-Based Test (CBT 2) will now be held on May 2 and May 6, 2025.

Eligibility

The rescheduled exam is specifically for:

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who were assigned the first shift on March 19 but were unable to appear.

Candidates who had exams scheduled for the second shift on March 19 and the first shift on March 20.

Reporting time at examination centres will be 7.30 AM for the first shift and 12.30 PM for the second shift.

The official notice also stated, “Candidates can download the CITY INTIMATION SLIP ten days before the exam and ECALL LETTER four days before the exam from the official website of RRBs.”

Exam Pattern

The RRB ALP CBT 2 will be a 2-hour and 30-minute exam comprising 175 questions divided into two parts:

Part A: 100 questions to be answered in 90 minutes. Marks in this section will determine shortlisting for the next stage. Part B: 75 questions to be answered in 60 minutes. All candidates must score at least 35% in this section, regardless of category.

The minimum qualifying marks for Part A are:

UR and EWS - 40%

OBC (NCL) and SC - 30%

ST - 25%

The examination will be conducted in English, Hindi, and 12 regional languages, with a negative marking of 1/3rd for every incorrect response. Since the CBT 2 will be conducted across multiple shifts, the normalisation of marks will be implemented.

This recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 5,696 vacancies for the post of Assistant Loco Pilot.