CISCE Revises ISC Syllabus for Classes 11 and 12 - Check Subject Details and Key Changes

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has officially revised the syllabus for several key subjects for ISC Class 11 and Class 12 students. The updated syllabus will be applicable for Class 11 in the 2024-25 academic year and for Class 12 students appearing in the ISC 2025 board exams.

According to a formal notice issued by the CISCE, the revised syllabus can now be accessed on the official website — cisce.org — under the 'Library (Publications)' section. The notification, directed to the heads of all ISC-affiliated schools, specifically outlines the subjects that have undergone syllabus changes.

Revised Syllabus Details

For Class 11, students will have to study from the newly revised syllabus in Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, and History. On the other hand, a more extensive revision has been introduced for Class 12, with changes made to subjects such as Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Commerce, Accounts, History, Geography, Political Science, Sociology, Psychology, and Legal Studies.

The council has clarified that the syllabus for subjects not listed will remain unchanged for both classes. School authorities have been requested to inform students, parents, teachers, and guardians about these important changes to ensure smooth academic planning for the upcoming academic session and board exams.

This development comes shortly after the CISCE successfully conducted its 2025 board examinations. The ICSE (Class 10) exams were held from February 18 to March 27, 2025, while the ISC (Class 12) exams took place from February 13 to April 5, 2025.

With these syllabus updates, CISCE aims to keep its curriculum aligned with current educational needs and academic standards. Students are advised to refer to the latest syllabus on the official website and prepare accordingly.

