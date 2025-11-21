RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Dates & Vacancies

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application deadline for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025. The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 includes 5,810 vacancies across a wide range of posts.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has extended the application deadline for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Graduate Level Recruitment Exam 2025 till November 27, giving candidates additional time to complete their registration. As per the revised schedule, the last date for fee payment is November 29, 2025.

Following the registration deadline, the RRB NTPC 2025 application correction window will remain open from November 30 to December 9, allowing candidates to edit their submitted details. Additionally, applicants opting for a scribe must furnish scribe-related information between December 12 and 14. The date for reckoning the upper and lower age limits has been set as January 1.

The RRB NTPC Graduate Level Recruitment 2025 includes 5,810 vacancies across a wide range of posts such as Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Junior Accountant Assistant-cum-Typist, Senior Clerk-cum-Typist, and Traffic Assistant. Interested candidates can submit their applications via the official RRB regional websites. The application fee is ₹500 for general category applicants and ₹250 for female candidates and those belonging to reserved categories.

Selection Process & Exam Pattern

The selection process for the NTPC Graduate Level posts involves several stages, beginning with CBT 1 and CBT 2, followed by a typing skill test, a CBT aptitude test, document verification, and a medical examination.

Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete each CBT.

CBT 1 features 100 questions

CBT 2 comprises 120 questions

Both exams include three sections: General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence & Reasoning.

With the updated schedule and detailed guidelines, aspirants must complete their applications before the extended deadline.