CGPSC SSE Result 2024: Merit List and Toppers of State Service Exam Announced

The Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has published the final merit list for the State Service Examination (SSE) 2024, combining the scores of the written main examination and the interview round. Candidates who appeared for the interview can now view the merit list on the official website, psc.cg.gov.in.

The recruitment drive, notified under Advertisement No. 03/2024, aims to fill 246 posts across 17 state services under the Department of General Administration. The SSE 2024 selection process began with the preliminary examination on December 4, 2024, followed by the main examination held on April 26, 27, and 28, 2025. The interview round, conducted from November 10 to 20, 2025, shortlisted candidates based on their combined performance.

Following the interviews, 643 candidates were declared successful, and the merit list has been prepared accordingly.

Toppers List

The top five performers this year are:

Devesh Prasad Sahu – 1st Rank (773.5 marks)

Swapnil Verma – 2nd Rank (769.5 marks)

Yeshwant Kumar Dewangan – 3rd Rank (769 marks)

Poleshwar Sahu – 4th Rank (767 marks)

Paras Sharma – 5th Rank (758 marks)

For additional information regarding the recruitment process, candidates are advised to visit the official CGPSC website.

Find the full merit list PDF here.