JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Soon? NTA Announces Session 1 Dates & Editable Fields

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1 application form. Registered applicants will be able to modify specific details in their forms from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11.50 PM. This correction facility will be available only to candidates who have successfully submitted their applications before the deadline.

The NTA will close the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application process on November 27, and no new registrations or submissions will be accepted beyond this date. Eligible students aiming for admission into BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes at engineering institutions across India—including NITs, IIITs, and other participating colleges—can apply through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, candidates will be allowed only one opportunity to rectify errors in their application form. Once corrections are made and submitted, the form cannot be accessed again for further modification. Additionally, applicants must pay any applicable extra fee, depending on the changes made, through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

The NTA has also reiterated that no requests for corrections will be entertained after December 2 under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to verify all entries carefully before final submission to avoid discrepancies during later stages of the examination process.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, while Session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026.

The NTA has specified the exact fields candidates can modify during the correction window.

Fields NOT Allowed for Correction

Mobile number

Email address

Permanent address

Present address

Emergency contact details

Photograph

For details on editable fields, click here.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents handy while making corrections to ensure accuracy. The correction window is a crucial opportunity for applicants to rectify errors that could otherwise impact their eligibility or examination process.