JEE Main 2026

JEE Main 2026 Application Correction Soon? NTA Announces Session 1 Dates & Editable Fields

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 21 Nov 2025
10:45 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1 application form.
This correction facility will be available only to candidates who have successfully submitted their applications before the deadline.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the schedule for the correction window of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) 2026 Session 1 application form. Registered applicants will be able to modify specific details in their forms from December 1 to December 2, 2025, until 11.50 PM. This correction facility will be available only to candidates who have successfully submitted their applications before the deadline.

The NTA will close the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 application process on November 27, and no new registrations or submissions will be accepted beyond this date. Eligible students aiming for admission into BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programmes at engineering institutions across India—including NITs, IIITs, and other participating colleges—can apply through the official portal, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

According to the official notice, candidates will be allowed only one opportunity to rectify errors in their application form. Once corrections are made and submitted, the form cannot be accessed again for further modification. Additionally, applicants must pay any applicable extra fee, depending on the changes made, through Credit/Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Soon - Seat Allotment Tomorrow? Latest Update
NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Soon - Seat Allotment Tomorrow? Latest Update
Shift in Study Abroad Choices: ‘Big Four’ Lose Appeal as Students Seek Affordable Nations
Shift in Study Abroad Choices: ‘Big Four’ Lose Appeal as Students Seek Affordable Nations

The NTA has also reiterated that no requests for corrections will be entertained after December 2 under any circumstances. Candidates are advised to verify all entries carefully before final submission to avoid discrepancies during later stages of the examination process.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will be held from January 21 to 30, while Session 2 is scheduled from April 2 to 9, 2026.

The NTA has specified the exact fields candidates can modify during the correction window.

Fields NOT Allowed for Correction

  • Mobile number
  • Email address
  • Permanent address
  • Present address
  • Emergency contact details
  • Photograph

For details on editable fields, click here.

Candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents handy while making corrections to ensure accuracy. The correction window is a crucial opportunity for applicants to rectify errors that could otherwise impact their eligibility or examination process.

Last updated on 21 Nov 2025
10:45 AM
JEE Main 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) applications Correction
Similar stories
RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Dates & Vacanci. . .

CGPSC

CGPSC SSE Result 2024: Merit List and Toppers of State Service Exam Announced

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Admit Card Details & Exam Instructions . . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Soon - Seat Allotment Tomorrow? Latest Upd. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NIPS

Top Celebrity Chefs Unite at NIPS for Kolkata’s First Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony!

RRB NTPC

RRB NTPC Graduate Level 2025 Application Deadline Extended; Check New Dates & Vacanci. . .

CGPSC

CGPSC SSE Result 2024: Merit List and Toppers of State Service Exam Announced

IGNOU TEE

IGNOU December TEE 2025 Hall Ticket Released: Admit Card Details & Exam Instructions . . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Choice Filling Closes Soon - Seat Allotment Tomorrow? Latest Upd. . .

IBPS Clerk

IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2025 Declared: Check Download Link, Scores & Participating . . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality