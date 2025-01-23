RRB Recruitment 2025: Registration Begins for 32,438 Level 1 Posts

Summary The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the registration window for RRB CEN No. 08/2024 posts today, January 23, 2025. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 32,438 Level 1 positions under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix.

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has opened the registration window for RRB CEN No. 08/2024 posts today, January 23, 2025. The recruitment drive seeks to fill 32,438 Level 1 positions under the 7th CPC Pay Matrix. Candidates must review the eligibility criteria before applying. The last date to complete the application process is February 22, 2025, while the correction window will be open from February 25 to March 6, 2025.

Steps to Apply for RRB Recruitment 2025

Visit the Official Website: Access the RRB portal for your region and find the RRB Recruitment 2025 link under the "Recruitment" or "Careers" section. Read the Notification: Carefully review the eligibility criteria, key dates, and application instructions. Register Yourself: Create a new registration by entering basic details like name, date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. A registration number and password will be sent to you for future logins. Log In: Use the registration details to log in and complete the application form by entering personal and educational information. Upload Documents: Upload scanned copies of your photograph, signature, and other required documents in the specified format and size. Choose Preferences: Select your preferred RRB zone, post, and test language for the Computer-Based Test (CBT). Pay the Application Fee: Make the payment of the fee according to your category. Preview and Submit: Review your application form, make necessary corrections, and submit it. Download Confirmation: Save and print the confirmation page for future use.

Application Fee

General Category: ₹500

Female, Transgender, PwBD, Ex-Servicemen, SC/ST, Minority, and EWS Candidates: ₹250

₹400 for the general category and ₹250 for the reserved categories will be refunded to candidates after deducting bank charges if they appear for the CBT.

This recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for candidates seeking secure positions in the Indian Railways.