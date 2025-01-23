JEE Main 2025 - Admit Card for January 28-30 Exams Update, Session 1 Test Rescheduled

Summary Candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2025 admit card for the January 28, 29, and 30 exam from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in. Fresh admit cards will be issued to candidates whose exam has been rescheduled.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the JEE Main 2025 admit card for candidates scheduled to appear on January 28, 29, and 30, 2025. Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in, by entering their application number and date of birth.

Previously, the admit cards for the January 22, 23, and 24 exams were issued on January 18, 2025.

Steps to Download

ADVERTISEMENT

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Click on the JEE Main Admit Card 2025 link for the January 28, 29, and 30 exams.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit the details to view and download your admit card.

Take a printout for future reference.

Candidates should check their admit cards carefully for updated details, including the exam centre address and reporting time. For any discrepancies, contact NTA as soon as possible.

Revision in Exam Dates and Centres

Bengaluru Centre Revision

Due to a technical issue at one of the Bengaluru centres, over 100 affected candidates will now appear for the rescheduled exams on January 28 or January 29, 2025. Fresh admit cards will be issued to these candidates, indicating the revised date and centre details.

UAE Centre Change

The exam centre in Sharjah, UAE, has also been changed owing to "unavoidable circumstances." Candidates appearing in this region will be provided updated admit cards with revised details.