RRB NTPC 2025 - UG CBT 1 Exam Schedule Announced; Check Notice and Key Dates

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially announced the exam dates for the RRB Undergraduate (UG) CBT 1 exam 2025 to recruit candidates for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts. As per the tentative schedule, the computer-based test will be conducted from August 7 to September 8, 2025, across multiple centres in India.

According to the official notification, registered candidates will be able to check their exam city and date ten days prior to the exam date, through the official RRB recruitment portals. This information will help candidates plan their travel and preparations accordingly. Additionally, Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates will be eligible to download their travel authority passes 10 days before their respective exam dates.

The RRB has also confirmed that E-Call Letters (admit cards) will be available for download four days prior to each candidate’s exam date, as indicated in their exam city and date intimation link. Candidates are advised to carefully review their admit card details and exam day instructions.

To maintain the integrity and security of the recruitment process, the RRB will conduct biometric authentication at exam centres using Aadhaar. Candidates must ensure that their Aadhaar remains unlocked in the UIDAI system on the exam day to avoid any issues during verification.

“Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam centre prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar. Candidates are advised to authenticate their identification through Aadhaar verification, if not done already, by logging in with their credentials at www.rrbapply.gov.in to facilitate smooth entry into the examination centre,” the official notice informed.

For regular updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website and stay informed about further notifications related to the RRB UG CBT 1 exam 2025.

