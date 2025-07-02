WBCAP 2025

WB Centralised Admission Portal 2025 Phase 1 Registration Deadline Extended - New Dates

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 02 Jul 2025
11:38 AM

File Image

Summary
The Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, has officially extended the last date for WBCAP 2025 Phase 1 UG admissions registration.
Registrations are being accepted online via the official website — wbcap.in.

The Department of Higher Education, Government of West Bengal, has officially extended the last date for WBCAP 2025 Phase 1 UG admissions registration. Eligible candidates can now submit their applications for undergraduate admissions through the West Bengal Centralised Admission Portal (WBCAP) till July 15, 2025. Registrations are being accepted online via the official website — wbcap.in.

JoSAA Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2025 Declared - Download Link and Reporting Guide
The WBCAP 2025 admission process is being conducted for seats in 460 state-run and state-aided colleges affiliated with 17 universities across West Bengal. Candidates applying for WB undergraduate admissions this year will be able to select multiple colleges and courses in their application form, enhancing their chances of securing a seat based on availability.

Once the WBCAP 2025 merit list is published, shortlisted candidates will be required to accept their provisional admissions and upload the necessary documents for verification within the specified deadlines. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of candidates’ Class 10 and Class 12 academic records, including marksheets and certificates.

A Space Call to Remember: Astronaut Shukla’s Special Chat from ISS with Students on July 4
Candidates have been advised to fill out their WBCAP 2025 application form with utmost accuracy, as discrepancies in the information provided may lead to immediate cancellation of their application. The comprehensive admission process includes online registration, application form submission, document uploads, and payment of fees.

With this deadline extension, more aspirants now have the opportunity to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes in West Bengal’s higher education institutions. Students are encouraged to complete their registration formalities well before the revised deadline and stay updated on the official website for merit list announcements and counselling schedules.

Last updated on 02 Jul 2025
11:39 AM
