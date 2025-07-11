AIIMS INI CET 2025

AIIMS INICET 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Out at aiimsexams.ac.in - Find Admission Schedule

Summary
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has officially announced the second round seat allotment result for the INI CET 2025 counselling. Candidates aspiring for admission into MD, MS, MDS, and 6-year DM/MCh courses for the July 2025 session can now check their allotment status by visiting the official website — aiimsexams.ac.in.

Steps to Check Seat Allotment Result

  • Visit the official website at aiimsexams.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘2nd Round of Online Seat Allocation of INI-CET July 2025 Session’ link.
  • The seat allotment result opens in the form of a PDF.
  • View and download the same for future reference.
The allotments have been made based on the INI CET 2025 ranks, which were determined through a computer-based entrance examination held earlier this year. The INI CET serves as a centralised admission test for postgraduate medical courses at some of India’s most prestigious medical institutes, including AIIMS New Delhi and other AIIMS branches, JIPMER Puducherry, PGIMER Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, and SCTIMST Trivandrum.

According to the official notification, the qualifying percentile for the unreserved (UR), EWS, sponsored, deputed, foreign national, and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) categories is 50th percentile. Meanwhile, candidates from SC, ST, and OBC categories are required to score a minimum of the 45th percentile to be eligible for seat allotment.

Candidates allotted seats in the second round must accept their allotment online from 11 AM on July 11 to 5 PM on July 16, 2025. During this window, they are also required to upload relevant documents for verification and report to the respective allotted institute to confirm their admission.

Additionally, candidates should submit a demand draft of ₹3 lakh, drawn in favour of “AIIMS MAIN GRANT ACCOUNT”, payable at SBI Ansari Nagar, New Delhi, along with the necessary self-attested documents.

Students are advised to visit the official website regularly for further instructions and to complete the admission process within the stipulated timeframe to secure their allocated seat.

