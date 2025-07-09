Anna University Opens MTech, ME, Admissions 2025 Through GATE Scores - Steps & Key Dates

Summary Anna University, Tamil Nadu, has officially opened admissions for postgraduate engineering and architecture courses for the academic year 2025-26. The university is inviting applications for Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan) programmes through the Common Engineering Admission Procedure (CEAP) 2025, based on GATE scores.

Anna University, Tamil Nadu, has officially opened admissions for postgraduate engineering and architecture courses for the academic year 2025-26. The university is inviting applications for Master of Engineering (ME), Master of Technology (MTech), Master of Architecture (MArch), and Master of Planning (MPlan) programmes through the Common Engineering Admission Procedure (CEAP) 2025, based on GATE scores. Interested candidates can now apply online via the official CEAP portal — ceap.annauniv.edu — with the last date for submission being July 20, 2025.

Eligible candidates must also note that the University will consider GATE scores from 2023, 2024, and 2025, allowing applicants to submit their best scores from the last three years for admission ranking purposes.

The CEAP 2025 admission process facilitates admissions not only to the university departments and regional campuses of Anna University and Annamalai University, but also to government and government-aided engineering colleges, and centrally funded technical institutions affiliated with Anna University.

Application Guide

The application process is entirely online. Candidates need to register by selecting the ‘New User’ option on the CEAP portal and entering personal details like their email ID, full name (with initials at the end), date of birth, gender, and mobile number. Applicants must also select their GATE paper code and create a secure password for future logins.

A registration fee of ₹1,000 (plus 18% GST) is applicable for general category candidates, while those belonging to reserved categories can apply by paying ₹500 (plus 18% GST). Applicants should keep soft copies of their passport-sized photographs and relevant document proofs ready before starting the application process.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website and complete their application formalities well before the deadline.