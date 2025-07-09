KCET 2025

KCET Counselling 2025 Begins: Final Seat Matrix, Option Entry Link Activated

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Jul 2025
09:18 AM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling process, opening the online portal for option entry.
Eligible candidates can now visit the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, to access the latest updates and begin submitting their college and course preferences.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling process, opening the online portal for option entry. Eligible candidates can now visit the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, to access the latest updates and begin submitting their college and course preferences.

XAT 2026 Exam Schedule and Registration Deadline Released - Check Eligibility &amp; Key Dates
XAT 2026 Exam Schedule and Registration Deadline Released - Check Eligibility &amp; Key Dates

The KCET 2025 option entry link is now active, providing registered candidates the opportunity to prioritise their desired institutions and academic programmes. Alongside this, the KEA has also published the final seat matrix, detailing the number of available seats across participating engineering, agriculture, and other professional colleges in Karnataka. A provisional seat matrix had been released earlier to help candidates plan their preferences strategically.

To enter options, candidates must scan the QR code provided in their verification slip via the link on the KEA portal. This comes after the KEA closed the application editing and verification slip download window on July 4, 2025, allowing applicants to correct any errors and confirm their details before entering the counselling phase.

ADVERTISEMENT
OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 Schedule Out - Check Exam Pattern and Selection Process
OSSC CHSL Mains 2024 Schedule Out - Check Exam Pattern and Selection Process

According to the final seat matrix, 77,068 engineering seats will be available for allotment in the first round of KCET BTech counselling. Additionally, 3,350 seats have been reserved for agriculture admissions, offering students a wide range of options to choose from.

The KEA will announce the complete counselling schedule shortly on its official website. In the meantime, candidates are advised to log in using their CET number and password, download their verification slip if they haven’t already, review the seat matrix carefully, and begin the option entry process without delay.

Candidates must visit the official website for the latest updates, notifications, and important announcements related to the admission process.

Find the direct option entry link here.

Last updated on 09 Jul 2025
09:19 AM
KCET 2025 Karnataka Examinations Authority Karnataka Common Entrance Test KCET Counselling
Similar stories
CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Releases 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025- Read Details

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Web Option Open Till July . . .

NEET UG

AP NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2025 For Medical, Dental Courses Issued- Check Detai. . .

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Begins DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration- Apply Before Ju. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
Data Analysis

Data extraction workshop

CBSE 2025

CBSE Board Releases 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Admit Card 2025- Read Details

AP ECET 2025

AP ECET Counselling 2025 Registration Window Closes Today- Web Option Open Till July . . .

NEET UG

AP NEET UG Provisional Rank List 2025 For Medical, Dental Courses Issued- Check Detai. . .

IISWBM Calcutta

IISWBM Launches Golden Jubilee MBA Batch with Industry Leaders and Insightful Dialogu. . .

Delhi University (DU)

University of Delhi Begins DU UG Admission CSAS Phase 2 Registration- Apply Before Ju. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality