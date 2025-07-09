KCET Counselling 2025 Begins: Final Seat Matrix, Option Entry Link Activated

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling process, opening the online portal for option entry. Eligible candidates can now visit the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, to access the latest updates and begin submitting their college and course preferences.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially begun the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET/UGCET) 2025 counselling process, opening the online portal for option entry. Eligible candidates can now visit the official KEA website, cetonline.karnataka.gov.in, to access the latest updates and begin submitting their college and course preferences.

The KCET 2025 option entry link is now active, providing registered candidates the opportunity to prioritise their desired institutions and academic programmes. Alongside this, the KEA has also published the final seat matrix, detailing the number of available seats across participating engineering, agriculture, and other professional colleges in Karnataka. A provisional seat matrix had been released earlier to help candidates plan their preferences strategically.

To enter options, candidates must scan the QR code provided in their verification slip via the link on the KEA portal. This comes after the KEA closed the application editing and verification slip download window on July 4, 2025, allowing applicants to correct any errors and confirm their details before entering the counselling phase.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the final seat matrix, 77,068 engineering seats will be available for allotment in the first round of KCET BTech counselling. Additionally, 3,350 seats have been reserved for agriculture admissions, offering students a wide range of options to choose from.

The KEA will announce the complete counselling schedule shortly on its official website. In the meantime, candidates are advised to log in using their CET number and password, download their verification slip if they haven’t already, review the seat matrix carefully, and begin the option entry process without delay.

Candidates must visit the official website for the latest updates, notifications, and important announcements related to the admission process.

Find the direct option entry link here.