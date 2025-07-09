Bihar police

CSBC Bihar Police Admit Card 2025 Out at csbc.bihar.gov.in - Direct Download Link

The Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC) has officially issued the Bihar Police Constable admit card 2025 today, July 9, for the July 16 exam. Candidates who have successfully registered for the recruitment examination can now access and download their hall tickets from the official website — csbc.bihar.gov.in.

As per the notification shared by the CSBC, the admit cards will be available for download until 10.30 AM on July 16, 2025. The board is releasing the admit cards in phases according to the respective examination dates, ensuring that each applicant receives accurate details for their assigned exam day.

As per the official notification, the recruitment exam will be held on July 16, 20, 23, 27, and 30, as well as August 3, 2025, across multiple exam centres in the state. The admit cards for the July 20 exam will be available from July 13, for the July 23 exam from July 16, for the July 27 exam from July 20, for the July 30 exam from July 23, and for the August 3 exam from July 27, 2025.

To download the admit card for the July 16 exam, candidates must log in using their registration number or mobile number and date of birth. The hall ticket is a crucial document, as it contains important details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam venue, date, and timing. Without the admit card, candidates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

This year, the recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 constable vacancies in the Bihar Police force.

Candidates are advised to visit the official CSBC website for any further updates, instructions, or changes related to the recruitment process.

Find the direct admit card download link here.

