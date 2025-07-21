DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 1 Acceptance Deadline Today, 72K+ Seats Locked

Summary Delhi University has received 72,659 acceptances from candidates in the first round of undergraduate seat allocation. The admissions are being conducted through the common seat allocation system (CSAS-UG).

Delhi University has received 72,659 acceptances from candidates in the first round of undergraduate seat allocation, and colleges have approved 14,939 applications so far, the university said in an official update.

The figures reflect the real-time status of Round-I admissions as of 9.40 pm on July 20, following the release of the first CSAS-UG allocation list at 5 pm on Sunday.

The university has made 93,166 allocations against 71,624 seats this year, indicating that multiple reallocations and internal movement are expected, a trend seen in previous years.

A senior university official said, "More than 93,000 allocations have been done based on the pattern and requirement of previous years, as many students shuffle their seats from one college to another." These allocations span 79 undergraduate programmes across 69 colleges and cover various categories such as general, Other Backward Class (OBC), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Sikh Minority, Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), Kashmiri Migrants, Single Girl Child, and Orphan (male and female).

In category-wise data, the university noted that 1,325 allocations were made under the single girl child category, while 259 orphan candidates -- 127 females and 132 males --were allotted seats.

The university also said that the response was swift; within the first two hours of the allocation list going live, 27,533 candidates had already accepted their seats.

The acceptance deadline for candidates is 4.59 pm on July 21, followed by college-level verification and approval by July 22. The last date for fee payment under the first round is July 23.

The admissions are being conducted through the common seat allocation system (CSAS-UG), which is based on CUET-UG scores, reservation policies, and candidate preferences.

The university also clarified that allocations for certain performance-based programmes, including Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Art, will be carried out in the third round.

Candidates have been advised to check trial schedules on the respective college or department websites.

In a transparency measure, the university has also enabled candidates to view minimum allocation scores and ranks on their individual dashboards.

These will also be published on the official admission website for public access.

The second round of seat allocation will be announced on July 28 at 5 pm, while the academic session for first-year students begins on August 1.

