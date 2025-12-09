NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

Summary Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December session can now download the exam city intimation slip from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December session can now download the exam city intimation slip from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, will be conducted for Life Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The second shift, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, will cover Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

To access the exam city slip, candidates must log in to the official portal using their credentials. The NTA clarified that this slip serves only as an advance intimation of the exam city where the candidate’s examination centre will be located. The admit card will be issued separately.

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip Log in using your registered credentials Submit to view your exam city slip Download and verify the details Keep a printed copy for future reference

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025: Direct Link

Candidates experiencing difficulties in downloading or checking the exam city slip may contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in science disciplines across Indian universities and research institutions.