NTA

NTA Releases CSIR UGC NET December 2025 Advance Exam City Slip- Download Link Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
12:32 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December session can now download the exam city intimation slip from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in
The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance exam city slip for the CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination. Candidates appearing for the Joint CSIR-UGC NET December session can now download the exam city intimation slip from the official website csirnet.nta.nic.in.

The CSIR UGC NET December 2025 examination is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2025, in two shifts. The first shift, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, will be conducted for Life Sciences and Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences. The second shift, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM, will cover Chemical Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences.

To access the exam city slip, candidates must log in to the official portal using their credentials. The NTA clarified that this slip serves only as an advance intimation of the exam city where the candidate’s examination centre will be located. The admit card will be issued separately.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit csirnet.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on the link for CSIR UGC NET Exam 2025 advance exam city slip
  3. Log in using your registered credentials
  4. Submit to view your exam city slip
  5. Download and verify the details
  6. Keep a printed copy for future reference

CSIR UGC NET Exam City Slip 2025: Direct Link

Candidates experiencing difficulties in downloading or checking the exam city slip may contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or email csirnet@nta.ac.in.

The CSIR UGC NET examination is conducted to determine eligibility for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in science disciplines across Indian universities and research institutions.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
13:16 PM
NTA CSIR NET UGC NET 2025 exam city allotment
Similar stories
NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedu. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET PG

MCC to Close NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Registration Today- See Detailed Schedu. . .

National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS)

NBEMS Opens FMGE December 2025 Edit Window; Admit Card Release Date Announced

NTA

NTA Releases SWAYAM Admit Card 2025 for July Semester; Exam Dates Revised

video game

For Better and Worse

Central Board of School Education

CBSE Cancels Registration of CBSE-WSO for Misusing Board’s Name; Issues Advisory to. . .

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025: Applications Opening Soon for 764 Posts; Read Detail. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality