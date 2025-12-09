Staff Selection Commission Releases Tentative Vacancy List for SSC GD Constable Exam 2026; Registration Open

Summary According to the notification, a total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through the 2026 recruitment cycle Candidates applying for the exam must have passed Matriculation/10th Class from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date, January 1, 2026

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative vacancies list for the SSC GD Constable Exam 2026, inviting candidates to apply for recruitment to the posts of Constable (GD) in CAPFs and SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles. The vacancies list is available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the notification, a total of 25,487 vacancies will be filled through the 2026 recruitment cycle. Force-wise distribution of vacancies is as follows:

BSF: 616

CISF: 14,595

CRPF: 5,490

SSB: 1,764

ITBP: 1,293

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,706

SSF: 23

Registration & Key Dates:

The application process is currently underway and will continue until December 31, 2025.

Last date for online fee payment: January 1, 2026

Correction window: January 8 to January 10, 2026

Candidates applying for the exam must have passed Matriculation/10th Class from a recognized board on or before the cut-off date, January 1, 2026.

SSC GD Constable Exam 2026: Steps to Register

Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in Click on the login link and complete the registration process. Fill in the application form with the required details. Pay the application fee online. Submit the form and download the confirmation page. Keep a printed copy for future reference.

The application fee is Rs 100, while women candidates, SC/ST candidates, and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from fee payment.

The SSC GD Constable exam remains one of the most popular recruitment drives in the country, offering opportunities in multiple security forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs.