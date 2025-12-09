NEET PG

MCC Extends NEET PG Round 2 Choice Filling Deadline After Addition of 2620 Seats- Details

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Dec 2025
13:34 PM

File Image

Summary
With this expansion, the total number of seats available in the second round has risen to 32,080
The choice filling process, originally slated to close today, will now remain open for an additional three days

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has extended the deadline for NEET PG Round 2 choice filling under the All India Quota (AIQ) to December 12, following the addition of 2,620 new postgraduate medical seats. With this expansion, the total number of seats available in the second round has risen to 32,080.

The choice filling process, originally slated to close today, will now remain open for an additional three days. Candidates participating in Round 2 are required to complete and lock their choices on the official counselling portal, mcc.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the Round 2 seat allotment result, which was scheduled for December 12, has been postponed. MCC is expected to announce a revised date soon.

The committee also confirmed that the PwD verification portal for Round 2 is currently active and will remain open until 4 PM on December 12. Eligible PwD candidates may visit designated disability assessment centres to obtain the required certificates in accordance with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

In response to requests from several states citing delays in their respective counselling processes, the MCC has opened the resignation facility for Round 1 AIQ seats. The window will remain active from 4 PM on December 8 to 6 PM on December 10. This measure aims to accommodate candidates who have already secured seats through state counselling and wish to relinquish their AIQ allotments.

MCC has instructed all medical colleges to promptly update details of candidates who resign their Round 1 seats on the intra-MCC portal. Failure to do so, the committee cautioned, will render the resignation “null and void”.

The adjustments made by MCC are expected to streamline the second round of counselling and ensure that newly vacated seats are made available to aspiring postgraduate medical students.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
13:36 PM
