SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 OUT at ssc.gov.in; Objection Window Open Till December 11

Posted on 09 Dec 2025


Summary
The tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheets is now available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in
According to the Commission, candidates may notice differences in the sequence of questions and options while viewing the challenge module

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) 2025. The tentative answer key along with candidates’ response sheets is now available on the official SSC website, ssc.gov.in.

According to the Commission, candidates may notice differences in the sequence of questions and options while viewing the challenge module. SSC clarified that although the actual exam presented questions in random order for each candidate, the challenge module standardizes the sequence for all candidates from the same shift. Despite this difference, SSC assured that the answers selected by candidates during the exam are accurately reflected in the challenge interface.

The objection window opened on December 8 and will remain active until 6 PM on December 11, 2025. Candidates wishing to challenge any answer must pay a processing fee of ₹50 per question.

SSC CHSL Tier I Answer Key 2025: Steps to Download

  1. Visit the official SSC website: ssc.gov.in
  2. Click on the login link and enter the required credentials.
  3. The answer key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
  4. Review and download the documents.
  5. Take a printout for future reference.

The SSC CHSL Tier I Examination 2025 was conducted across the country from November 12 to November 30, 2025 at various examination centres.

The release of the answer key allows candidates to verify their responses and raise objections before the final result is prepared.

Last updated on 09 Dec 2025
13:49 PM
Staff Selection Commission SSC CHSL Answer Key
